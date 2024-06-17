West Bengal Governor orders on-duty personnel of Kolkata Police to immediately vacate Raj Bhavan premises

Kolkata, June 17
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday morning ordered Kolkata Police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to immediately vacate the premises, an official said.
Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a ‘Jan Manch’ (public platform), he said.
“The governor has directed police officers deployed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge, to immediately vacate the premises,” the official told PTI.
The move comes days after the police prevented BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence in the state from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose, despite the Governor giving them a written permission in this regard.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 dead, 60 injured after goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express in West Bengal
The mishap takes place near Rangapani station, about 7 km fr...
Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours
Sending SDM for talks with farmers, says DC Sawhney
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US
Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...
AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll
Byelection was necessitated following the resignation of She...
Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation
Meeting comes just days after RSS chief Bhagwat publicly sai...