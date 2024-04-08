West Bengal Police register FIR against Union Minister Shantanu Thakur

Bongaon (WB), April 8
West Bengal Police has registered an FIR against Union Minister Shantanu Thakur based on complaints by his aunt and TMC MP, Mamata Bala Thakur, who accused the minister of forcibly trying to take control of a house where community matriarch Binapani Devi, affectionately known as ‘Boroma’, lived till her death five years ago.
The Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways termed the allegations as baseless and said “Mamatbala Thakur herself had forcibly occupied the house despite I being the legal heir.”
“An FIR had been registered against Shantanu Thakur based on a complaint by Mamata Bala Thakur under various sections including forcible trespassing. We have started a probe into the case,” a senior police officer of Gaighata told PTI.
Matua-majority Thakurnagar area in West Bengal witnessed dramatic scenes on Sunday night as supporters of both the leaders came face to face over the control of a house where Binapani Devi lived till her death five years ago.
According to the TMC, the incident happened when Shantanu Thakur along with his supporters allegedly tried to take control of the house, where Mamata Bala presently resides.
Shantanu is the grandson of Binapani Devi, while Mamata Bala Thakur is her daughter-in-law. Thakurnagar is in North 24 Parganas district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’
The High Court terms third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal a 'pub...
Protesting Trinamool Congress leaders detained by cops outside Election Commission’s office in Delhi
Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Saga...
‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber
The court was hearing Sattai’s plea challenging order of Mad...
Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday
The move comes almost a month after his son Brijendra Singh ...
Congress, National Conference finalise seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls in J-K, Ladakh
The Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok...