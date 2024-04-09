 We’ve transformed N-E: PM takes dig at Congress for neglecting region : The Tribune India

We’ve transformed N-E: PM takes dig at Congress for neglecting region

Says Arunachal integral part of India, vows to boost connectivity

PM Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 8

Days after China released the fourth list of new names of various places along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh in another bid to exercise territorial claims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “northeastern state was, is and will remain an integral part of Bharat”.

15 of 25 N-E seats to vote in Phase 1

  • PM Modi’s remarks come on the eve of the first phase of voting on April 19 when 15 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the North-East will go to the polls
  • These include five constituencies in Assam, two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya, and one each in Sikkim, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland

‘Congress source of all problems’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Congress was like bitter gourd (karela), whose taste would never change even if it is mixed with sugar or fried with ghee, while blaming it for all the problems in the country. Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra at Chandrapur, the PM said the polls were a fight between stability and corrupt powers. “The Congress is the source of all problems in the country. Who was responsible for the Partition of the country on the basis of religion, the Kashmir issue and Naxalism? Who opposed Ram Temple construction and questioned the existence of Lord Ram? Who declined the Ram Temple (inauguration) invite?" he said. TNS

“Today the development works are reaching Arunachal and the North-East like the first rays of the sun, faster than ever before. Successive Congress governments meted out step-motherly treatment to the region due to its low electoral gains. From an ‘abandoned region’, the North-East has become an ‘abundant region’ after years of neglect,” the PM said speaking to a northeastern daily today.

The remarks come on the eve of the first phase voting on April 19 when 15 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the North-East will go to the polls. These include five in Assam, two each in Arunachal, Manipur and Meghalaya, and one each in Sikkim, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Of 25 seats in eight northeastern states, the highest — 14 — fall in Assam with the BJP-led NDA allies winning 19 in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll as against the Congress and allies’ haul of four (three in Assam, one Meghalaya) while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and an Independent won one each.

Commenting on challenges in the area, the PM said the region had seen a long history of insurgencies, infiltration and institutional neglect. “But we have significantly controlled insurgency. Eleven peace agreements have been signed in 10 years; 9,500 insurgents have surrendered; compared to 2014, insurgency incidents have dropped by 71%, security force casualties by 60% and civilian deaths by 82%. Because of the improved security situation, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act has been withdrawn from most parts of the North-East,” the PM said.

On the violence that engulfed Manipur for the better part of 2023, the PM said it was everyone’s collective responsibility to deal with the situation sensitively.

“We have dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery to resolve the conflict. Because of the timely intervention of the Government of India and efforts made by the Manipur Government, there has been a marked improvement in the situation in the state. The process of relief and rehabilitation is underway. Remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of the people living in shelter camps in the state,” he said.

On future vision for the NE, PM Modi said a major goal was to boost the connectivity due to the region’s strategic location.

“Our aim is to develop the North-East as a base for India’s growing economic links. The region is witnessing improved infrastructure, with even the remotest corners having 5G connectivity,” said the PM.

He added that new road projects for 125 villages and infrastructure projects for another 150 will also commence soon.

