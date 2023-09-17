WFI ex-chief not let off by panel: Police to court

New Delhi, September 16
Former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment of several women wrestlers, was not exonerated by the oversight committee constituted by the government to investigate the allegations against him, the Delhi Police told a city court on Saturday.
The police made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal during the argument on whether to frame charges against Singh in the case.
“The committee had given the recommendations, not the decision… Nowhere has it stated that these allegations are not substantiated or are false,” special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court.
He urged the court to frame the charges against Singh, saying even a mere gesture could constitute a crime under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.
