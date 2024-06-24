What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM

New Delhi, June 24
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blistering attack on the opposition saying even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remained.
He said the PM remembered 50-year-old Emergency but not the last decade of an undeclared emergency.
“PM Modi made a longer-than-usual customary address today. Clearly, even after moral and political defeat, the arrogance remains. The nation was hoping that Modiji would say something on important issues such as paper leak and train accident in Bengal, but no,” said Kharge.
“People expected he would show some sympathy towards the youth regarding the paper leak in NEET and other recruitment examinations, but he did not take any responsibility for the massive rigging and corruption of his government. Modiji also remained silent about the recent train accident in West Bengal and utter mismanagement of the Railways. Manipur has been in the grip of violence for the past 13 months, but Modiji did not bother to visit the state nor did he express any concern about the fresh violence in his speech today,” said the Congress chief.
He said be it the floods in Assam and the northeast, the backbreaking price rise, the historic fall of the rupee or the exit poll-stock market scam, the PM is mum.
“The Modi government has kept the next census pending for long, and Modi was completely silent even on the caste census. Modiji, you are giving advice to the Opposition. You are reminding us of the 50-year-old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of undeclared emergency, which was ended by the people. People have given their mandate against the PM,” said Kharge.
He said that despite everything if Narendra Modi has become prime minister, he should work. “‘People need substance, not slogans,’ remember this yourself,” Kharge told Modi.
He said the opposition and INDIA janbandhan wanted a consensus in Parliament and would keep raising the voice of the people in the House, on the streets and before everyone.
“We will protect the Constitution! Long live Indian democracy,” he added.
