Who are the Parliament 'intruders'

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 13

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack on Wednesday, four people breached the security inside and outside the chambers, triggering panic among MPs and raising questions about the level of security in the new Parliament building.

Here is what we know so far about the intruders—Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma who entered Lok Sabha public gallery, jumped inside and deployed yellow coloured smoke in the chamber; Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi who burst red and yellow canisters outside Parliament at Vijay Chowk where media covering Parliament are deputed and Lalit Jha and Vikram, who are learnt to have facilitated the breach inside Parliament.

Of the six, five except Lalit Jha, have been arrested.

सत्ता परिवर्तन or regime change is a phrase Congress leaders often use.



Meet Neelam Azad, the lady who breached Parliament’s security today. She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an आंदोलनजीवी, who has been seen at several protests.



Question is who sent… pic.twitter.com/9pilzFUgZZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 13, 2023

Lok Sabha intruders

Manoranjan D: A Mysuru resident, Manoranjan (35) completed his Bachelor of Engineering in 2016 from Mysire Vivekananda University in Bengaluru and has been working at the family’s farm in Mysuru. He has worked in the past in companies in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Manoranjan’s father Devaraje Gowda, a resident of Mysuru’s Vijaynagar, today said his son was a good man and an avid reader of Swami Vivekananda’s books. “My son has always wanted to do good for the society. It is hard to understand why he did this,” Gowda said.

Sagar Sharma: The Aadhaar card seized from Sharma upon his detention by Delhi police today shows he is a resident of Lucknow. Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal, one of the MPs who overpowered Sharma, said when Sharma was caught he took out something from his shoe and suddenly yellow coloured smoke started emanating.

Manoranjan had introduced Sagar Sharma as a friend to BJP MP Prathap Simha’s office to procure a visitors’ pass to LS gallery for today.

Protesters outside Parliament

Neelam Devi: A resident of Jind, Neelam (42) had been residing till lately in Hisar to prepare for the Civil Services exam. After detention today, Neelam Devi said she was not part of any organisation.

“The Government of India tries to muzzle our voice when we speak about our rights. Since we are muzzled, we had no option but to resort to this protest to make ourselves heard. We are educated unemployed youth whose parents work very hard to make ends meet. Down with dictatorship,” she said.

Amol Shinde: The 25-year-old from Maharashtra’s Latur, was with Neelam. Both shouted slogans “Tanashahi nahi chalegi” and “Jai Bheem.” No cell phones were recovered from Amol or Neelam.

Facilitators

Lalit Jha, a resident of Gurugram, in whose house all the above four intruders were learnt to be residing.

Vikram Sharma, also a Gurugram resident.

#Lok Sabha