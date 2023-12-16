'What India needs today is a bomb'; social media posts of security breach mastermind Lalit Jha come under scrutiny

ANI

New Delhi, December 16

The Special Cell of Delhi Police said it was keeping a close eye on the social media posts of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach.

Some posts of Lalit, one of which states, “What India needs is a bomb”, are under the lens, the Special Cell said.

Sources in Delhi Police said Lalit dropped the “What India needs is a bomb” post on his social media handle on October 26, weeks before the Parliament security breach on December 13.

He posted further in Bengali, "What India needs today is a bomb. It needs a strong voice against tyranny, injustice and anarchy."

Lalit made similar inflammatory posts on his social media, Delhi Police said.

In another post, dated November 5, Lalit wrote that whoever talks about livelihood and rights, regardless of who he is, is labelled a 'communist'.

Lalit Jha's social media is full of similar inflammatory posts. The Special Cell is investigating Lalit's social media links.

The Special Cell said it was also probing who Lalit was in touch with on social media, adding that it was also investigating if the alleged security breach mastermind was speaking to others on social media and, if so, what was said.

The Special Cell said it had reasons to believe that Lalit would mislead people with the help of social media.

Further, according to sources in Delhi Police, Lalit has been 'misleading' the investigators since being arrested after a manhunt.

The Special Cell has also written to the telecom service provider, seeking information about Lalit and the other four accused.

#Lalit Jha #Parliament security breach #Social Media