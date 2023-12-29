What’s happening in JDU? Nitish Kumar again takes charge as chief, makes it clear he's ‘sole leader of party’

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, December 29

Amid speculations ranging from the possibility of “yet another political U-turn” by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “a change of hands” in the Bihar government headed by JD-U-RJD alliance , the Janata Dal (United) on Friday effected a major change in leadership.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s longest serving chief minister and founder member of the party, returned as president of the JD-U, underlining his status as its sole ‘karta dharta’ while eliminating the possibilities of multiple power centres, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar was re-appointed as the party president following the resignation of “close confidante” Rajiv Ranjan Singh or Lalan Singh as he is popularly known as.

Apart from cutting to size the adversaries, the move is also expected to ward off RJD and BJP “pressures”, claim sources.

Rift in JD-U ?

Though the main speculation was that of differences in the top leadership, Lalan Singh today tried to dismiss them all. “Anger …what anger? Why should I be angry?” reports quoted him as saying. However, Bihar-based observers insist Lalan Singh was “removed” due to his “closeness” to JD-U's alliance partner—Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Nitish Kumar was also said to be “unhappy” with Lalan Singh for not projecting his name as the prime ministerial candidate of INDIA alliance at a recent meeting where the name of Congress president Mallikaarjun Kharge was tossed up by TMC’s Mamata Banerjee and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal. JD-U is a part of the INDIA bloc and the buzz was that Nitish Kumar was upset with Lalan Singh for not “coordinating effectively” for a larger role for him.

Lalan Singh’s “leadership style” is said to be another reason for the change in the JD-U leadership.

The buzz also is that Lalu Prasad was prepping up his son—Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Nitish Kumar government—to take over as the Chief Minister and Lalan Singh was being considered as his deputy.

BJP’s Giriraj Singh has been quoted as saying that JD-U was considering a “merger” with RJD.

Whether a “sidelined” Lalan Singh can be of political interest remains to be seen.

JD-U leaders have accused BJP of “planting stories” to destabilise the Bihar alliance. Though as per BJP leaders, JD-U leaders were themselves “planting stories” to keep RJD and Congress in check.

The official line is that Lalan Singh wants to spend more time in his constituency Munger.

Is Nitish Kumar returning to BJP ?

Interestingly, the change has been affected on the eve of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Amid the perpetual buzz about Nitish Kumar’s prime ministerial ambitions, the fact is he has been the longest serving CM of the state

So far as any alliance with BJP is concerned, sources say if he wants to deal with NDA this time it will be at the “terms and conditions” of the saffron leadership. Though as per Giriraj Singh, all doors to the BJP-led NDA were closed Nitish Kumar—the man who has managed to remain as the chief minister of Bihar with BJP as well as RJD.

JD-U leaders have rubbished the rumours of a rift and return to the NDA.

Observers, while pointing to Nitish Kumar’s past flip-flops, say nothing can be ruled out.

JD-U leaders also claim many in the party are against any alliance with BJP again

Interestingly, a couple of days back Lalan Singh had dismissed reports about his resignation as JD-U president and also of any rift within the party. “If I have to resign, I will call you (mediapersons) and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft,” he was quoted as saying.

Whether Nitish Kumar will take a plunge in national politics remains to be seen. With just a few weeks to go for the general elections, the big question is will INDIA members take the hint.

