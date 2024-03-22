What's liquor ‘scam’ case and why's Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED?

Chandigarh, March 22
Arvind Kejriwal--from leading the 'India Against Corruption' movement to becoming the chief minister of Delhi thrice in a row--was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in the alleged excise policy ‘scam’.
The bureaucrat-turned-activist-turned-politician’s arrest comes at a time when his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making a serious foray into electoral politics through a tie-up with its opposition INDIA bloc partner Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.
What is the case?
The excise policy ‘scam’ pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.
The Enforcement Directorate had claimed that AAP leaders received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore in the excise policy. The Delhi chief minister’s name has also been mentioned in the chargesheets filed by the ED. ED had alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy.
Two AAP leaders--Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh--are already in judicial custody in the case.
Kejriwal had skipped eight summons issued by the ED since November 2. He had called it "illegal and politically motivated".
ED has claimed that a south group comprising businessman Sarath Reddy, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and K Kavitha got nine zones out of 32 in Delhi under the new excise policy 2021-22. The policy was brought out with an extraordinarily high 12 per cent profit margin for wholesalers and almost 185 per cent profit margin for retailers.
As per the allegation, 6 per cent out of the 12 per cent margin was to be collected back from the wholesalers as a kickback to the leaders of AAP.
A total of 16 persons have been arrested in this case till now with the ED filing six chargesheets.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate #Manish Sisodia
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...