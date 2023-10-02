WhatsApp bans 74 lakh accounts in August

New Delhi, October 2
Meta-owned WhatsApp banned 74 lakh accounts in August, keeping in line with IT rules, according to the latest India monthly report by the messaging platform.
Of these, 35 lakh accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.
The 'user-safety report' contains details of user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform.
"Between August 1 and August 31, a total of 7,420,748 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 3,506,905 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," it said.
An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63 pc of Bihar's population: Caste survey
The survey says Yadavs are the largest in terms of populatio...
Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe
Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining c...
Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple
Though declared a ‘personal visit’, it comes at a time when ...
Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area
22 fire tenders pressed into service; no casualties reported
Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz
Currently being interrogated, the suspected terrorist carrie...