WhatsApp bans over 75 lakh bad accounts in India in October

New Delhi, December 2
Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 75 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of October, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.
Between October 1 and 31, the company banned "75, 48,000 accounts".
About 1,919,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.
The most popular messaging platform, which has over 500 million users in the country, received another record 9,063 complaint reports in October in the country, and the records "actioned" were 12.
"Accounts Actioned" denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored.
"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by us, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," the company said.
In a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, the Centre recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) that looks into their concerns regarding content and other issues.
The newly-formed panel, a move to strengthen the country's digital laws to tame the Big Tech companies, will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.
"We are an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services in preventing and combating abuse. In addition to our safety features and controls, we employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts," said WhatsApp.
