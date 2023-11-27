WhatsApp to roll out new feature

San Francisco, November 26
WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to send view once photos and videos from desktop apps, a feature which was initially removed a year ago.
The company removed the feature from WhatsApp web and desktop for added privacy. The button to set the image as a view once message is available in the caption bar in drawing editor on WhatsApp for Windows.
