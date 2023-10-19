Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 18

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of various crops for the rabi season with wheat getting a raise of Rs 150 and mustard seed Rs 200 per quintal.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced the revised rates, which were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) that met today under PM Narendra Modi. Anurag, answering media queries, said it was “wrong to assume that the MSP hike would translate into a price hike for consumers”. After the revision, the wheat MSP will rise to Rs 2,275 per quintal while it will be Rs 5,650 for rapeseed and mustard. The masoor MSP, after Rs 425 per quintal raise, will be Rs 6,425. Safflower MSP has been increased by Rs 150 per quintal to Rs 5,800. The barley and gram support prices have been raised by Rs 115 and Rs 105, taking these to Rs 1,850 and Rs 5,440 per quintal, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Centre has okayed performance linked bonus equal to 78 days of salary for over 11 lakh non-gazetted railway employees. It will cost the government Rs 1,968 crore.

DA raised by 4% for central staff

The Centre has approved a 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central staff and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2023

The DA now stands at 46% of basic salary, adding a burden of Rs 12,857 crore on the exchequer

About 48.67 lakh employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners will benefit

Curbs on sugar export extended

The Centre on Wednesday again extended restrictions on sugar export beyond October 31 this year and till further orders, a move aimed at increasing the availability of the commodity in the domestic market during the festive season.

#Agriculture #Anurag Thakur #Minimum Support Price MSP