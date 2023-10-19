 Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 18

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of various crops for the rabi season with wheat getting a raise of Rs 150 and mustard seed Rs 200 per quintal.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced the revised rates, which were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) that met today under PM Narendra Modi. Anurag, answering media queries, said it was “wrong to assume that the MSP hike would translate into a price hike for consumers”. After the revision, the wheat MSP will rise to Rs 2,275 per quintal while it will be Rs 5,650 for rapeseed and mustard. The masoor MSP, after Rs 425 per quintal raise, will be Rs 6,425. Safflower MSP has been increased by Rs 150 per quintal to Rs 5,800. The barley and gram support prices have been raised by Rs 115 and Rs 105, taking these to Rs 1,850 and Rs 5,440 per quintal, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Centre has okayed performance linked bonus equal to 78 days of salary for over 11 lakh non-gazetted railway employees. It will cost the government Rs 1,968 crore.

DA raised by 4% for central staff

  • The Centre has approved a 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central staff and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2023
  • The DA now stands at 46% of basic salary, adding a burden of Rs 12,857 crore on the exchequer
  • About 48.67 lakh employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners will benefit

Curbs on sugar export extended

The Centre on Wednesday again extended restrictions on sugar export beyond October 31 this year and till further orders, a move aimed at increasing the availability of the commodity in the domestic market during the festive season.

#Agriculture #Anurag Thakur #Minimum Support Price MSP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

4
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

8
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

9
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

10
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

Hospital Strike: joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi


Cities

View All

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab’s paddy pangs amid millers’ stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against UT Admn, BJP councillors stay away

Now, civic body to deal with monkey menace

Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Non-functional street lights irk commuters