Wheat output likely to exceed 114 mn tonnes

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 1

India is set to harvest record 114 million tonne wheat crop this season, scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal, have predicted.

They informed The Tribune that their projections were rooted in ground surveys and five key factors: favourable weather conditions, an increase in the area cultivated with high-yielding and climate-resistant varieties, absence of pest or bacterial attacks, and an extended duration of the winter season.

However, the biggest reason behind the prediction is around one million hectare increase in the area under wheat cultivation, which has reached 34 million hectares, they said. Moreover, nearly 60 per cent of the total wheat acreage is under high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties.

“We are optimistic that the wheat production this year will touch 115 million tonne,” said Gyanendra Singh, Director of the Karnal-based institute.

“There is also a strong possibility of increase in average productivity, which remains around 3.4-3.5 tonne per hectare. If the productivity average remains normal, the total wheat output should reach around 119 million tonne,” said Singh.

According to the scientists, the key factor behind the expected bumper produce is that over 60 per cent of the total wheat acreage is covered under the high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties, including DBW 296, DBW 327, DBW 332, DBW 303, DBW 187, DBW 222, WH1270 and PBW 771. In line with these projections, the government has set a production target of 114 million tonne after a record wheat output of 110.55 million tonne last year. In 2022, India’s wheat production fell to 107.74 MT from 109.59 MT in 2021 due to heatwave in March.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal