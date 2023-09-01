When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

A vegetable vendor has gone viral on social media for her ‘invention’ of a unique place for the UPI QR code.

The viral video shows a an old woman vegetable vendor packing peanuts in a bag while a customer can be heard asking her for the UPI QR code so that he can make an online payment.

Following this, the vendor turns the weighing scale basket upside down and shows the QR code pasted on it.

The hilarious video shared on Instagram has been viewed almost 13 million times and has close to 1.5 million likes.

As expected, netizens could not stop themselves from reacting to the video.

“O womania aha womania you rocked manushi”’ wrote a user. “Are ham Indian hai bhai Hamare Jo cal talent to pure Desh Mein Nahin hoga”, wrote another.

The video seems to have grabbed the attention of not just the common people but also ministers.

Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, also shared the video on his X handle.

Posting the video, the minister wrote, “Digital India achieves new record. UPI payment transactions cross 10 billion mark in August-23.”

Netizens reacted to the video on the Minster’s X handle as well.

“With increasing numbers of individuals from the most marginalized segments of society showing interest in digital finance, I look forward to the day when every financial transaction in India is conducted digitally. The significant effects this change will bring to the nation's financial governance and system can not be underestimated”, wrote a user.

“Cash is no longer the 'currency' of choice! Digital India”, read another comment.

