‘Why apologies filed yesterday, is it the same size as advertisements’: Supreme Court raps Ramdev, Balkrishna

New Delhi, April 23

Facing contempt of court proceedings for publication of “misleading” advertisements, Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that they have issued an unqualified apology in newspapers for the lapses on their part.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked their counsel to place the apology published in newspapers on record within two days.

The counsel appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna told the bench that additional advertisements shall be issued by them tendering unqualified apology for the lapses on their part.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the duo, said they have on Monday published the apology in 67 newspapers across the nation.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on April 30.

As per reports, the Supreme Court asked why the apology was published yesterday only. The top court asked if the apology was the same size as the advertisements were published in newspapers.

During the previous hearing in the case on April 16, Ramdev and Balkrishna tendered unconditional apologies in person with folded hands to the Supreme Court, which said they were “not off the hook” even as it agreed to consider their apologies.

The apex court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

