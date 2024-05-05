 Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

Gandhi answers several such light-hearted questions in a more than two-minute video released by the Congress on its social media channels

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

Rahul Gandhi. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 5

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? The Congress leader has not one but two reasons -- it conveys "transparency" and "simplicity".

Gandhi answers several such light-hearted questions in a more than two-minute video released by the Congress on its social media channels.

In the video captioned ‘A day campaigning in Karnataka. Some light rapid fire questions and some very illustrious company’, Gandhi also talks about his take on the importance of ideology.

"In my view, you cannot go as a large organisation towards power without a clear understanding of the ideology. We have to convince the people of our ideology which is pro-poor, pro-women, plural, treating everybody equally," he says.

"So the fight at an organisational level, at a national level, is always about ideology," asserts Gandhi.

The white T-shirt has been Gandhi's 'trademark' since the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Asked why he always wears it, Gandhi says, "Transparency and simplicity and I just don't care much about clothes. I prefer it (to be) simple."

When quizzed on the best part of campaigning, he quips, "When it ends!"

Gandhi says he has been on the road for 70 days, starting with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which he clarified wasn't a campaign but involved even more rigorous work.

He likes making speeches during the campaign as it "makes one think about what the country needs", he says in the video.

In the video, Gandhi also asks Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge what he likes or dislikes in the campaign.

Kharge says, "There is nothing bad. It's good because we are doing this for the country. The ones who are spoiling the country, when we work to stop them, we feel good. At least we are doing something for the country."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also makes an appearance in the video and talks about the importance of ideology. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

2
Punjab

Pay Rs 1 lakh to online fraud victim: High Court to Punjab SSP

3
Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

4
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

6
Punjab

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

7
Haryana

4 get death for raping cousins, murdering two of family in Haryana's Nuh

8
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

9
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

10
Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Highlighting the poor performance of public prosecutors, a B...

Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Says the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the sex ...

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Relatives express shock on the news of Kamalpreet's arrest, ...

CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your results

CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your result

Board to discontinue compartment exams

Congress' national media coordinator Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

Khera and Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing chairper...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

‘CM jailed before polls to stifle his voice’: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife calls for vote against ‘dictatorship’

‘CM jailed before polls to stifle his voice’: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife calls for vote against ‘dictatorship’

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Vivo money laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to 3 accused

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure