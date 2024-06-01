Widespread violence in Sandeshkhali in final phase of Lok Sabha polling in Bengal

PTI

Kolkata, June 1

Widespread violence between TMC and BJP supporters over alleged electoral malpractices was reported during polling in strife-torn Sandeshkhali region of the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, resulting in numerous injuries. Police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas shelling to control the situation.

In the remaining eight parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal, which went to the polls in the seventh and final phase, sporadic incidents of violence were reported.

Although the poll panel claimed that voting has been peaceful so far, it said it has received 1,899 complaints until 2 pm from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

Around 58.46 per cent of over 1.63 crore voters exercised their franchise till 3 pm of polling to the nine Lok Sabha seats, an Election Commission official said.

Clashes broke out among supporters of TMC, ISF and BJP in different pockets of the state as the parties clashed over stopping polling agents from entering booths.

In Sandeshkhali, clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters over allegations of electoral malpractices.

BJP candidate Rekha Patra alleged that TMC goons stopped voters from casting their votes.

TMC made counter allegations and accused Patra and BJP goons of trying to vitiate the poll atmosphere.

As both the groups came to blows on Basanti Highway, police resorted to baton charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the mob.

Basirhat SP Hossain Mehedi Rahaman said three persons were injured during the clash between TMC and BJP supporters at Bayramari in Sandeshkhali, adding that one person was arrested in this connection.

The riverine area has been on the boil since Friday night in the Bermajur area as BJP made allegations that TMC workers, accompanied by policemen, intimidated its polling agents by visiting their homes on Friday night.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha