Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

ANI

Pune, November 25

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man died after he was punched on the nose by his wife after he refused to take her to Dubai for her birthday celebration.

The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located in a posh residential society in Pune's Wanavdi area, on Friday.

Nikhil Khanna, a businessman in the construction industry, had a love marriage with Renuka (38), six years ago.

According to a police officer posted at Wanavdi police station, "The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. The couple had a fight because Nikhil did not take Renuka to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and did not give her expensive gifts. Renuka was also upset with Nikhil for not allowing her to go to Delhi to celebrate the birthday of some relative."

The police said that "during the fight, Renuka punched Nikhil in the face. The impact of the punch was so hard that Nikhil's nose and some teeth were broken. With heavy bleeding, Nikhil lost consciousness."

The police have registered a case against Renuka and arrested her.

