Wild encounter

- A tigress strayed into Athkona village near the tiger reserve in Pilibhit, UP, drawing a huge crowd of onlookers before being rescued by wildlife staff.
- Forest officials, who tranquilised the animal, said the wild cat was fit. Police and other administration officials were also at the spot as the crowd swelled.
