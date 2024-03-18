Wildlife bodies highlight rise in illegal shark trade

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, March 17

A new analysis by NGOs TRAFFIC and WWF-India has found that almost 16,000 kg of shark fins were seized between January 2010 and December 2022.

Fins constituted the most common shark-derived product seized, reported in over 80 per cent of the seizures. As much as 16,000 kg of fins were confiscated between Jan 2010 and Dec 2022. Significant volumes of shark cartilage and teeth were also seized

The confiscated products were destined for Singapore, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Sri Lanka, and mainland China. Fins constituted the most common shark-derived product seized, reported in over 80 per cent of the seizures. Significant volumes of shark cartilage and teeth were also seized.

‘Netted in illegal wildlife trade: Sharks of India’, a new factsheet released aims to sound the alarm about India’s illegal shark trade and highlight ongoing threats and conservation concerns. Tamil Nadu accounted for nearly 65 per cent of the shark seizure incidents, followed by other states such as Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

“The demand for shark fins and meat is a major driver of the global shark fishery. Shark fins are the most sought-after shark product for making “shark-fin soup, a delicacy”, said Dr Merwyn Fernandes, Associate Director of TRAFFIC’s India Office.

“Other shark products are also in demand, albeit to a lesser extent. Shark’s meat is consumed as food; skin as leather; liver oil (squalene) as a lubricant, in cosmetics and as a source of vitamin A; cartilages for chondroitin sulphate extraction in the preparation of medicines and jaws and teeth for making curios,” he further added.

Experts say sharks are crucial to the ecosystem. Overfishing, coupled with low biological productivity, puts them at a higher risk of extinction. Of 160 shark species reported in India, only 26 sharks and rays have been given the highest protection status under the amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

