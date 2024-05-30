Will complain to EC if Modi’s meditation aired on TV: Mamata

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would complain to the Election Commission about the violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi if his proposed meditation in Kanyakumari was televised.

PM Modi is scheduled to meditate at the Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Kerala’s Kanyakumari, following the culmination of the Lok Sabha poll campaign on May 30.

“We will complain. He can meditate, but it cannot be aired on television,” she said, claiming that this would amount to violation of the MCC. “Does anyone have to get cameras for doing meditation?” she asked, adding that it was a way of canvassing during the silence period between the end of the campaign and the poll date.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also claimed that PM Modi’s meditation on May 30 is a violation of the MCC and added the party has complained regarding it.

“The PM will start his meditation on the evening of May 30 and we have complained about that. We all know that the silence period will begin from May 30 and thus his declaration is a violation of the MCC. The PM can start his meditation after 24-48 hours, which is from the evening of June 1. Otherwise, if he wants to meditate from May 30, the EC should ensure that this is not broadcast by the TV or print media,” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said after leading a party delegation to meet the EC.

