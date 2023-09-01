 Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

‘Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be concluded at the earliest’, reads the resolution

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders pose for a group photograph, in Mumbai on September 1, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, September 1

The INDIA bloc on Friday resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together “as far as possible”, asserting that seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a spirit of “give and take”.

Amid speculation of early polls and the formation of a panel to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election’, Opposition bloc leaders took crucial decisions, including setting up of a 14-member coordination committee that will act as the top decision-making body of the alliance and start work on seat-sharing.

In a resolution passed at the meeting here, the INDIA bloc said it resolves to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together “as far as possible”.

Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give and take, it said.

“We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance,” the resolution said.

The INDIA parties also resolved to coordinate their respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega India’ in different languages.

Seat-sharing will be finalised by September 30, the sources said.

In the backdrop of the government forming the panel to explore the possibility of “one nation, one election”, Kharge, in a post on X, said no matter how many “diversions and distractions” the ruling regime throws at the people, they shall not be betrayed anymore.

He asserted the countdown of this “autocratic government’s exit has begun”.

The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of “one nation, one election”, opening the possibility of Lok Sabha polls being advanced so that they could be held with a string of state assembly contests.

Addressing the opposition meeting here, Kharge said the strength of the opposition alliance is making the government “nervous” and INDIA bloc partners should be prepared for “vendetta politics” as there will be more “misuse” of agencies against them.

Kharge launched a frontal attack on the government alleging the “communal poison” that the BJP and RSS have allegedly spread over the last nine years is now manifested in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and schoolchildren.

His apparent reference was to the incidents of a railway police constable fatally shooting people on board a train last month, and a teacher at a Muzaffarnagar school asking students to slap their Muslim classmate for not completing his homework.

In his opening remarks, Kharge said the success of both the previous meetings—in Patna and Bengaluru—can be measured by the fact that the prime minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA but has also “compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery”.       

“We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government’s vendetta politics. The more ground our alliance gains the more the BJP government will misuse agencies against our leaders,” he said.

Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among others, are participating in the discussions.

National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, are also among those present at the talks.

Before the meeting, all the INDIA bloc leaders posed for a group photograph.

Opposition alliance leaders also passed a resolution hailing ISRO’s successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission, and asserted that it took six decades to build, expand and deepen the space agency’s capacities and capabilities.

#Lok Sabha #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

2
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

3
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

4
Sports

Protests outside Sachin Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai over online gaming advertisement; MLA Bachchu Kadu, supporters booked

5
Business

Double digit growth in construction boosts India's GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

6
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

7
Pollywood

Global artist Camilo teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for track ‘Palpita’; see video

8
Trending

Viral video: When Isro chief Somanath received warm welcome on flight

9
Punjab

Punjab patwari strike: Revenue officials soften stand after EPESMA invoked, say will attend work in their own revenue circles

10
Punjab

Despite ESMA, Punjab patwaris & kanungos to go ahead with strike from today

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

‘Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be concl...

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online, day after 2 IAS officers were suspended

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

CMO spokesperson says the CM and minister were not informed ...

‘What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers': Opps hits out at govt after ‘signed’ copy of dissolution of panchayats orders leaks online

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

Punjab ‘patwaris’ go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have ‘additional’ responsibilities

Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities

Will move Punjab and Haryana High Court against state govern...

Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sector 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Chandigarh Mayor meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit over new works

Chandigarh: Resident doctors of GMCH to strike work on September 4

Supreme Court judge PK Mishra recuses from hearing Satyendar Jain’s interim bail plea in money laundering case

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea in money-laundering case

2 more arrested in Amazon executive’s murder

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, Punjabi University ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place Roza Sharif in Fatehgarh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today