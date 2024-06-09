Will continue efforts towards normalcy, India tells China

New Delhi, June 8
The MEA has thanked Beijing for congratulating PM Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA’s win in the recent elections and said India would continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of ties between the two nations “based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity”.
“Thank you MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), China, for congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had congratulated PM Modi on Wednesday, stating that “a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the interests of both countries”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise