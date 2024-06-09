Will continue efforts towards normalcy, India tells China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The MEA has thanked Beijing for congratulating PM Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA’s win in the recent elections and said India would continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of ties between the two nations “based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity”.

“Thank you MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), China, for congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had congratulated PM Modi on Wednesday, stating that “a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the interests of both countries”.

