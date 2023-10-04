 Will deal with issue of immunity of lawmakers if criminality attached to acts: Supreme Court : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Will deal with issue of immunity of lawmakers if criminality attached to acts: Supreme Court

Will deal with issue of immunity of lawmakers if criminality attached to acts: Supreme Court

Nearly 25 years after the JMM bribery scandal rocked the country, the apex court had on September 20 agreed to reconsider its 1998 judgment

Will deal with issue of immunity of lawmakers if criminality attached to acts: Supreme Court

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 4

A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will deal with the issue of whether immunity granted to lawmakers is available if there was criminality attached to their acts.

The bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud commenced hearing to reconsider the apex court’s 1998 verdict granting MPs and MLAs immunity from prosecution for taking bribes to make a speech or vote in Parliament and state legislatures.

“We have to deal with the immunity as well and decide a narrow issue—can the immunity (to the lawmakers) be attached when there is element of criminality,” a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, at the outset, said that possibly the controversy can be narrowed down in view of the fact that the offence of bribery is complete when a bribe is given and accepted by the lawmaker.

Now whether the lawmaker performs the criminal act is irrelevant for the question of criminality and it is a question under the Prevention of Corruption Act, rather under Article 105 which deals with the immunity available to the lawmakers, the law officer said.

The bench, referring to the 1998 judgment, said it was held that irrespective of the criminality, immunity is available to the lawmakers.

“We will ultimately have to deal with the issue of immunity,” said the bench which also comprised justices A S Bopanna, M M Sundresh, P S Narasimha, J B Pardiwala, Sanjay Kumar and Manoj Misra.

Nearly 25 years after the JMM bribery scandal rocked the country, the apex court had on September 20 agreed to reconsider its 1998 judgment, saying it was an important issue having a significant bearing on “morality of polity”.

A five-judge bench of the apex court had decided to refer the issue to a larger seven-judge bench.

The top court had in its 1998 five-judge constitution bench verdict delivered in the PV Narasimha Rao versus CBI case held that parliamentarians have immunity under the Constitution against criminal prosecution for any speech made and vote cast inside the House as per Article 105(2) and Article 194(2) of the Constitution.

Article 105(2) of the Constitution stipulates that no Member of Parliament shall be liable to any proceedings in court in respect of anything said or any vote cast in Parliament or any committee thereof. A similar provision exists for MLAs under Article 194(2).

In 2019, a bench headed by then chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, which was hearing an appeal filed by Sita Soren, JMM MLA from Jama and daughter-in-law of party chief Shibu Soren, who was an accused in the JMM bribery scandal, had referred to a five-judge bench the crucial question, noting it had “wide ramification” and was of “substantial public importance”.

Sita Soren was accused of taking bribes to vote for a particular candidate in the Rajya Sabha election in 2012. She had contended that the constitutional provision granting lawmakers immunity from prosecution, which saw her father-in-law being let off the hook in the JMM bribery scandal, be applied to her.

The three-judge bench had then said it will revisit its verdict in the sensational JMM bribery case involving Shibu Soren, a former Jharkhand chief minister and ex-union minister, and four other party MPs who had allegedly accepted bribes to vote against the no-confidence motion challenging the survival of the P V Narasimha Rao Government in 1993.

The Narasimha Rao Government, which was in a minority, survived the no-confidence vote with their support.

The CBI registered a case against Soren and four other JMM Lok Sabha MPs but the Supreme Court quashed it citing the immunity from prosecution they enjoyed under Article 105(2) of the Constitution.

Sita Soren had appealed against the Jharkhand High Court order of February 17, 2014 refusing to quash a criminal case lodged against. The CBI had accused her of accepting bribes from one candidate and voting for another.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

2
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

3
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

4
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

5
Haryana

After Vigilance probe, High Court suspends Faridabad ACJM

6
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh is proud of Shehnaaz Gill, tells her mother during Instagram live: Watch

8
Punjab

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

9
India

Hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals; video goes viral

10
Sports

Asian Games: Parul takes sensational 5000m gold, Annu emerges on top in Javelin throw; India win 6 medals in athletics

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Top News

Lake burst at Sikkim's Chungthang; flash flood alert as Teesta river water levels rise

Flash flood in Sikkim; 23 Army personnel missing

Major infrastructure damaged, road to vital North Sikkim lea...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

Some other premises of linked people also being covered, say...

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...

8 of family killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in UP

8 of family killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in UP

A child was reported to have survived in the accident but hi...

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody

Police on Tuesday questioned several journalists in connecti...


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

SSP Gurmeet Chauhan summoned by Punjab Vidhan Sabha panel

68% of Punjab's farm fires in Amritsar district, no FIR yet

Rahul Gandhi back at Golden Temple for sewa

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Fire safety violations: Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-job scam case

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder Prabir Purkayastha in anti-terror case

Tremors in Delhi-NCR, people rush out in panic

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome