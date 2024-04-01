 Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition

Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a plough at a poll rally in Meerut on Sunday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also seen. PTI



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Meerut, March 31

Kicking off the BJP’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Opposition over corruption while promising the return of embezzled funds to the people.

Battle on against corruption

We are engaged in a battle against corruption…. I am not just investigating corrupt, I am guaranteeing return of ill-gotten wealth to people of country. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Working on roadmap for 5 years

PM asserted preparations for NDA government’s third term have already started. “We are making a roadmap for coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on major decisions to be taken in first 100 days. In past 10 years, you have seen only the trailer of development, now we have to take the country much further,” he said.

“Modi will not be stopped. Action will be taken against the corrupt,” he said in an apparent reference to recent arrests, including that of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged excise policy scam.

The PM asserted those who had unjustly taken from the nation’s coffers would have to return every penny. “They are not even getting bail from the Supreme Court, after this some people are rattled and they have come together under the umbrella of INDI Alliance,” the PM said.

Responding to criticism from the INDIA bloc over the arrests of Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Modi doubled down on his anti-corruption stance, saying: “We are engaged in a battle against corruption to safeguard funds meant for the poor from being siphoned off by middlemen.”

“I am not just investigating the corrupt, I am guaranteeing the return of ill-gotten wealth to the people of my country,” he added.

Modi attacked the Congress over its decision to hand over the strategic Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in the 1970s, accusing the party of “weakening” the country’s integrity and interests, saying the island was extremely important from the perspective of national security.

Setting a target of winning 400-plus seats out of 543 in the LS, Modi kick-started NDA’s campaign by addressing his first public rally in this Muslim and Jat-dominated town. “The fight against corruption has resulted in the formation of an alliance and some big politicians who have been arrested for corruption have failed to get relief from the SC. The arrests have left some people desperate,” he said, while affirming they would not bow down to corrupt individuals.

Eyeing support from Hindu voters following the construction of Ram Temple, the BJP has fielded in Meerut veteran TV actor Aruni Govil, who essayed Lord Ram’s role in television epic ‘Ramayan’, replacing three-time MP Rajendra Aggarwal.

The rally was organised a day after prominent farmer leader from this region and former PM late Charan Singh was posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna, which was received by his grandson and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, who recently left the INDIA bloc to join NDA.

“The INDI Alliance, which hates farmers, did not even give due respect to Chaudhary Charan Singh. Even, when Jayant stood up to speak in Parliament regarding the country’s top civilian honour, an attempt was made to stop him, to humiliate him,” Modi said, adding the Congress and SP should go door-to-door and apologise to farmers.

Earlier, Jayant, who has fielded his candidates from Baghpat and Bijnor seats, thanked Modi for giving Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and vowed to strengthen the NDA.

Modi urged people to vote for the NDA candidates from Kairana, Birnor, Baghpat, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar saying their vote would decide the future of the country.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

2
Jalandhar

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

3
India

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

4
India

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

5
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

6
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

7
India

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

8
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

9
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha election: BJP unable to find own party men to field them from Punjab, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM’s dig at Opposition

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition

Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally

‘Anti-national act’: PM targets Congress for giving island to Lanka

‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka

Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Punjab leaders stand in solidarity with AAP chief

BJP calls it ‘baraat’ of corruption

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

3 held in Patiala cake death case

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study