Will equip force with latest weapons: Army Chief

New Delhi, July 1
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the Army is facing “unique operational challenges” and that the geo-political landscape is changing rapidly with technology evolving at a “very fast pace”.
He said, “It will be my endeavour to ensure that the Indian Army is always ready to operate in the full spectrum of conflict, maintaining complete synergy with the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders.”
The Army Chief said, “The geo-political landscape is changing rapidly and technology is evolving at a very fast pace.” On the challenges, he said, “The Indian Army faces a unique operational challenges to remain prepared for threats and distinctive requirements.”
He said, “It was crucial that we continuously equip our soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology.”
