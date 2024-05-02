 Will follow footsteps of my warrior husband in fight against injustice, says Kalpana Soren : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Will follow footsteps of my warrior husband in fight against injustice, says Kalpana Soren

Will follow footsteps of my warrior husband in fight against injustice, says Kalpana Soren

She had filed her nomination as JMM candidate for Gandey Assembly bypoll, voting for which is scheduled on May 20

Will follow footsteps of my warrior husband in fight against injustice, says Kalpana Soren

Kalpana Soren, JMM leader and wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, addresses a public meeting. PTI



PTI

Giridih (Jharkhand), May 2

Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, on Thursday said her husband's arrest was unexpected and it triggered a shock in the JMM and the family.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Kalpana said it is not in the DNA of tribals to bow and Hemant would emerge stronger.

“We have full faith in the judiciary and we are waiting for Hemant to come out on bail and campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He is innocent and has been trapped in a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP-led government at the Centre,” she said.

Kalpana, who has emerged as a new face of the party, alleged that the BJP “is a tyrannical force that is hell-bent to oppress the opposition.”

“How will the Constitution be saved when you are arresting opposition leaders who are working for the poor, tribals and dalits. They (BJP) only tell lies. The saffron party's 400+ slogan has pushed the temperature here above 400 degrees. People of Jharkhand are seething in anger against the BJP government and will throw out this tyrannical force which is looting its mineral resources,” she added.

On her husband languishing in jail for over 90 days, Kalpana said, “My question is why all Enforcement Directorate (ED) action takes place only in opposition-ruled states.”

“I am not happy with the way all constitutional institutions are operating today... why do they act only in opposition-ruled states? And if they take any action in BJP-ruled states, it is stopped immediately. In the case of Hemant Soren, there is no evidence, no fact, it is purely a part of conspiracy,” the JMM leader and party candidate for Gandey assembly seat said.

“I meet Hemant in jail once a week, but that one meeting is enough to boost my morale and strength. This (election) is a battle through which we have to take Jharkhand forward,” she added.

Kalpana, 48, who is credited with infusing a new vigour into Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) rank and file after Hemant's arrest earlier this year, said politics has never been her choice but circumstances thrust her into it.

“The situation changed drastically after January 31 when my husband was arrested by the ED. After that, party workers and leaders urged me to come forward. On seeing their love for their leader, I thought it was my moral responsibility to fill the gap till Hemant returned,” he said.

Kalpana filed her nomination as the JMM candidate for Gandey Assembly bypoll on April 29. Voting for the seat is scheduled on May 20 along with the parliamentary elections in the state.

The seat in Giridih district fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

On alleged rift in the family, Kalpana said, “There is full unity. Hemant's brother was there during my nomination for Gandey bypoll on April 29.”

On her sister-in-law Sita Soren quitting the party, Kalpana said, “It was her decision to part ways with JMM and my best wishes are always with her.”

“I will fight against injustice and dictatorial forces as bowing is not in tribal DNA. I will follow my husband's footsteps. He chose to court imprisonment rather than compromise his values. I am his better-half and will see to it that tyrannical forces get a befitting reply,” Kalpana said.

“My husband's arrest by the ED was politically motivated and part of a plan to coerce him to join the BJP. His arrest is part of a plan by the central government to browbeat, intimidate and humiliate him but they will get a befitting reply in the elections,” she said.

“I think BJP has taken the contract to spread lies. This 'jumlebaz' government only knows how to tell lies. When they won the polls in 2014, they made big promises but forgot them all and didn't care to think about Jharkhand,” she added.

Kalpana, a homemaker with MTech and MBA qualifications, completed her school education from Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees in Bhubaneswar.

Her political journey began at the 51st foundation day celebration of the JMM here on March 4, when she claimed that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by her opponents ever since the Hemant Soren-led coalition government came to power in 2019.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on January 31.

Speculations regarding Kalpana's candidacy arose following the resignation of Ahmad in December, with the BJP claiming it was to facilitate her candidature in case the ED issued summonses to her husband.

Hemant Soren had, however, then dismissed rumours of Kalpana contesting from Gandey, calling it BJP's fabrication.

#Hemant Soren #Jharkhand


