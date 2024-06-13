Will force govt to act on Opposition agenda: Rahul in Wayanad

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 12

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said a strong presence of the Opposition in the new Lok Sabha would force the government to act on its agenda.

Rahul, who addressed a thanksgiving meeting at Wayanad in Kerala, refrained from disclosing his choice of seat he would retain. “There must be a lot of speculation. Even I don’t know the answer. A decision would be taken that would make the people of both Raebareli and Wayanad happy,” he said.

He said PM Narendra Modi, who did not address a single press conference in the past 10 years, suddenly started giving interviews to journalists before the Lok Sabha elections. When an interviewer asked Modi how he took “difficult” decisions, he replied that god told him what to do. He even claimed he was not a biologically born person and had a touch of divinity about him, Rahul said.

“Does Modi’s god not tell him to help farmers, poor people, workers and unemployed youth. The god only tells him to help Adani and Ambani,” he alleged, adding the PM’s claims smacked of arrogance as this was his way of telling people that he was not like other countrymen. He said the people of the country had inflicted a huge blow to the BJP, rejecting its “hatred, violence and arrogance”.

Flashing a copy of the Constitution, Rahul said, “This is the protector of the voice of poor. Our work has only begun. We have proposed a vision for the country in our manifesto, a pro-poor vision, pro-farmer vision and a vision that will provide employment to millions of youngsters. We are going to make sure that the voice of the Opposition pressures the government to act on our vision.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul addressed a rally at Mallapuram, 100 km from Wayanad, where he said he was still in a dilemma regarding the choice of seat between Wayanad and Raebareli.

