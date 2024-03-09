Will have stable govt for next 15 years: EAM S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Friday that India will have a stable government for 15 years or even longer and emphasised that for good governance, long-term political stability is essential.

“I am 100 per cent sure that we will have 15 years of stable government, we may have even longer,” the minister said in Tokyo during an interaction at the Nikkei Forum.

“A lack of stability in politics makes a very big difference,” he added. “Business world today values political stability. For them, political stability means policy stability. Anybody who is coming, you know, somebody who is taking a big bet on India wants to know what India will be in next 10 years. Fortunately, that has been good for us for last decade and I am very confident for the next one,” he said.

Jaishankar, on a three-day visit to Japan from March 6 to 8, co-chaired the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#S Jaishankar