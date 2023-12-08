Will make India world's third economy in third term, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared that India would emerge as one of the world's top three economies during his third term, expressing the BJP's anticipation of victory in the upcoming general election.

In his inaugural address at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to globally promote local products, presenting a significant opportunity for both farmers and investors.

Modi credited the double engine government in Uttarakhand for achieving comprehensive development by enhancing infrastructure, with both the central and state governments taking essential measures to improve all highways and link roads. This, in turn, has given a significant boost to sectors such as tourism, hospitality, tour and travel, and agriculture.

Seeking to overturn the notion that mountainous regions are limited in their contributions, Modi asserted, "We are committed to changing the perception that mountain water and mountain youth are not beneficial. We have implemented measures to create job opportunities in their hometowns, reducing the need for local youths to seek employment in other states."

The Prime Minister announced plans to reduce the time taken to travel between Delhi and Dehradun to just two and a half hours, aiming to position Uttarakhand as the nation's new tourist destination.

Encouraging the promotion of 'Wed-In-India', Modi called upon the country's billionaires to consider hosting destination weddings in Uttarakhand instead of abroad. He questioned the trend of celebrating marriages abroad, saying, "Marriages are made in heaven, but why go abroad to celebrate them? I urge the country's affluent individuals to choose Uttarakhand for their children's weddings."

Recognising the vast potential of local products, including foodgrains, Modi emphasised the significant opportunities for farmers and investors alike. He called upon investors to seize the potential and contribute to the global development of these products.

