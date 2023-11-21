Will probe BRS govt’s ‘corrupt deals’ if voted in Telangana: Amit Shah

PTI

Hyderabad, November 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP would conduct a probe into the BRS government’s “corrupt deals” if it comes to power in the state and put those who indulged in corruption behind bars.

He also said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar was “number one in corruption” in the country.

Addressing a poll rally at Jangaon, he also referred to alleged scams during the BRS government, including the Kaleshwaram project, liquor scam and land deals at Miyapur in Hyderabad. “KCR is number one in corruption in the country. By conducting an inquiry into all their corrupt deals, the BJP will put those who indulged in corruption behind bars,” he said.

The BJP’s manifesto released two days ago said the party, on assuming power, would appoint a commission of inquiry to probe various projects commissioned in the name of development.

