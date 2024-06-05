Will propose and support Modi for PM: JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, June 5
BJP allies JD(U) and the TDP who hold the key to power at the centre on Wednesday said they would propose and support the name of Narendra Modi as prime minister at the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance later on Wednesday.
The Nitish Kumar led JD(U) said they would also join the new government if invited by the PM.
“There is no question of going here or there. Nitish Kumar had quit the INDI alliance after he was humiliated by them. Today they are saying they would have had the majority had Nitish been with them but we are firmly with the NDA,” JDU general secretary KC Tyagi said this morning.
Tyagi said he and Nitish Kumar would attend the meeting of the NDA and would “propose and support Modi for PM.” We will also join the government if asked to, said Tyagi.
The TDP had on Tuesday pledged support for PM Modi who would soon take oath as prime minister for the third time equalling predecessor Jawaharlal Nehru's record of returning to the PMO thrice in a row.
The NDA and opposition INDIA bloc will both hold meetings today in Delhi to flesh out next strategies, after Modi declared on Tuesday that his third term would see major decisions and a spirit of taking everyone along.
The outgoing union cabinet is meeting this morning for the final time before President Droupadi Murmu hosts ministers for dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
