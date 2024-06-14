Will put an end to 'scams' like NEET: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

PTI

Chennai, June 14

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said he would put an end to entrance test "scams" like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses and ensure unhindered access to education.

He asserted that education is the only asset that no one can steal. "But even in that we are seeing entrance test scams like the NEET. That's why we are opposing it strongly," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu was the first to say that NEET was a “scam” and now the entire country has started saying so, he said while speaking at a school education department function here.

"We will surely end this one day. It's our responsibility. Society, financial or political situation should not be a barrier to your education. This is my aim and also that of our Dravidian model of governance," Stalin who is the president of the DMK said at the event.

He urged the students to "read, read, and keep reading without stopping anywhere.

"Keep moving forward. There should not be any full stop in front of your eyes... keep winning, keep shining, make Tamil Nadu proud," the chief minister advised.

He announced that the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme of providing Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to students of state-run schools to pursue higher education will be launched in August.

About 43 students who scored full marks in the subject of Tamil in the Class X and Class XII public exams, and headmasters of 1,728 schools that scored cent per cent in the board exams for 2023-24, besides students who excelled in national sport events, were felicitated by the chief minister on the occasion.

Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ma Subramanian, P K Sekarbabu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, as well as Chennai Mayor R Priya and senior officials were among those who were present.

