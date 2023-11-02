 Will Rahul Gandhi’s Adani attack on PM Modi work as effective poll plank for 2024 Lok Sabha elections : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Will Rahul Gandhi’s Adani attack on PM Modi work as effective poll plank for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Explainer

Will Rahul Gandhi’s Adani attack on PM Modi work as effective poll plank for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Congress’ 2019 attacks — ‘chowkidar chor hai’ and ‘Rafale scam’— failed to connect with masses

Will Rahul Gandhi’s Adani attack on PM Modi work as effective poll plank for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Gautam Adani. PTI/Reuters file photos



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, November 2     

The answer to the question – whether Rahul Gandhi’s “crony capitalism” charge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani connection will work as an effective poll plank for Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections —will only be known after the results.

Before that it will be plain theorisation. However, quoting the fate of Congress’ 2019 campaign built around the “Rafale scam” and “chowkidar chor hai” charge, some observers express doubts.

Sources also claim ‘differences’ on Adani as poll plank in INDIA alliance members as well as a section within Congress.

‘Adani’ as the poll plank

Since the Hindenburg report on Adani group, Gandhi has been working on a connection between PM Modi and Adani to build a case around the charge of “crony capitalism”.

In January, a US-based investment research firm named Hindenburg Research published a report on the Adani Group, revealing the findings of its investigation.

The report ‘Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History’ made several allegations, including conglomerate's involvement “in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades” Since then, Gandhi has been using it to attack PM Modi.

Earlier this week, after several Opposition leaders claimed that they had received “threat notifications” from Apple on their iPhones warning “potential state-sponsored spyware attack”, Gandhi said they were all being targeted for asking questions to the Modi government over its “patronage to Adani”.

Narrating an old story, Gandhi claimed PM Modi’s soul was in Adani, a reason why the opposition attack had no effect on him. “We have understood that the soul is there in the parrot and now we are attacking the soul,” Gandhi claimed, calling Adani “the most powerful person in the country ranking above PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah”.

Will people connect with the issue?

Whether attacking Adani to attack PM Modi will work, only time will tell but skeptics point to the fate of Congress' attempts to build around ‘chowkidar chor hai’ and “Rafale scam” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to express doubts.

It goes without saying that Congress’ charges failed while BJP emerged electorally stronger.

“Those supporting it claim that unlike Rafale, which was about a deal, Adani has multiple facets apart from the human element (Gautam Adani) which can be used to erode the larger-than-life persona of PM Modi. They also believe that the campaign will turn the rest of the corporate world against Adani and substantiate the claim that BJP was destroying small businesses”, they say.

Broadly a section of the Congress’ leadership thinks they have a “winner” in Adani this time, somewhat like the “Commonwealth Games (CWG) and 2G scams” the BJP-led NDA used to bring down the UPA in 2014.

“The corruption charge in this case will be easier to stick, unlike Rafale, which was difficult to understand,” they add. However, many believe that Adani was not an issue that the people in rural areas will understand or connect with.

BJP had bunch of issues in 2014  

While INDIA alliance members like Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar are said to be against the idea, sources claim not everyone in the Congress is on board in making Adani a poll issue in mind the business interests of states ruled by the party. 

Notably while Sharad Pawar has been making headlines, courtesy his meetings with Adani, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee too seems to be against the idea. 

“Gandhi needs to take a closer look at Congress’ governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and the Adani' businesses there,” observers say.

Plus BJP had “much more than CWG and 2G corruption issues when it targeted the Congress-led UPA in 2014, the top among them being “Hindutva, Ram Mandir and Jammu and Kashmir”, they add.      

“Adani can be a part but not the entire poll plank and Congress needs issues that connect with people. Its success as an electoral issue will also depend upon the party' organisation on the ground. Will rural voters connect with it, will corporates opposed to Adani support, are the questions that need to be answered first, they say.

#Congress #Gautam Adani #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

2
Punjab

6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

3
Diaspora

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills

4
Patiala

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

5
India

AFT sets aside enhancement of sentence awarded by SGCM to soldier convicted for unprofessional conduct

6
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

7
Diaspora

79-year-old Sikh man who murdered his wife in London jailed for 15 years

8
India

Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for 'selective anonymity' and 'selective confidentiality': Supreme Court

9
Diaspora

Canada to admit 5,00,000 immigrants each year; Indians to benefit most

10
India

Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker on attacks on iPhones, seeks protection

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

Cash-for-query case: Opposition members storm out of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet along with TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Cash-for-query case: Opposition members storm out of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet along with TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Congress MP and panel member alleges ethics committee chairp...

Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Claims ‘no power’ can save Moitra after all the evidence pro...

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field against India

ICC World Cup: India amass 357 for 8 against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were off to a terrific start when Madushanka beat ...

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue

Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue

Hopes Apple will cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In...


Cities

View All

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

Punjab day celebrations: Debt, drugs, youth migration ailing Punjab, says Sikh scholar

Strict curbs: Voter registration for SGPC poll gets tepid response

Health experts advise caution with rise in farm fire incidents

Farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

Sikh community delegation meets Palestinian Ambassador, offers humanitarian aid

BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat, demand Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Murder accused lands in police net

Unauthorised colony demolished in Mukerian

3-day Mela Gadri Babeyan Da ends with tributes to martyrs

Health officials seal cane juice machines

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Punjab debate: Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside PAU, Ludhiana

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

Not paid for 2 mnths, Punjabi varsity teachers go on strike

University students, staff protest against violence on campus

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjabi Month celebrations begin