Will revive Sita temple project in Lanka: Nath

Bhopal, October 24
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday said if voted to power in the assembly elections, the Congress will revive the project to construct Sitamata temple in Sri Lanka even as he made a string of promises mostly concerning Hindu community.
He also said the new government will be committed to the upliftment of faith and culture in the state.
Wishing people on the occasion of Dasehra, the former CM also promised an increase in the honorarium of Hindu priests besides providing them insurance cover in a move to counter the Hindutva plank of the BJP.
Prominent assurances announced by Nath on his X handle include the development of the Shri Ram Van Gaman Path (the route believed to be taken by Lord Ram during his exile in the forest), declaring Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, as a holy pilgrimage site, and establishment of Ravidas Peeth in Morena and Sant Kabir Peeth in Rewa.
The Congress leader said a scheme will be launched to extend financial help to members of the Hindu community for performing last rites.
Notably, the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led government had planned the construction of a Sita Mata (goddess Sita) Mandir in Sri Lanka but things could not move forward as the government collapsed midway.
