Will shortly issue notification for appointment of Manipur High Court CJ, Centre tells SC

The bench is informed that files regarding transfer of 14 judges of high courts have been cleared while the remaining 12 are in process

New Delhi, October 9

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it would shortly issue a notification for appointment of the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.

The apex court was hearing two pleas, including the one alleging delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment and transfer of judges.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was informed that files regarding transfer of 14 judges of high courts had been cleared while the remaining 12 are in process.

The apex court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had on July 5 recommended the appointment of Delhi High Court judge Justice Siddharth Mridul as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.

The bench has posted the matter for October 20. 

#Manipur #Supreme Court

