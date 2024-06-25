Will support government on Lok Sabha Speaker's choice if Opposition gets Deputy Speaker post, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 25
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the opposition will support the government on Lok Sabha Speaker choice if they give Deputy Speaker post to opposition. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also said the same.
Rahul said Rajnath Singh called Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge about the Speaker's post and was told he would get a call back.
“That return call did not come. PM says there should be cooperation. Everyone should work together. This is what he says outside. Inside he does something else. Their intention is not clear.”
Outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to retain the post.
