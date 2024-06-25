Will support government on Lok Sabha Speaker's choice if Opposition gets Deputy Speaker post, says Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the opposition will support the government on Lok Sabha Speaker choice if they give Deputy Speaker post to opposition. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also said the same.

Rahul said Rajnath Singh called Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge about the Speaker's post and was told he would get a call back.

“That return call did not come. PM says there should be cooperation. Everyone should work together. This is what he says outside. Inside he does something else. Their intention is not clear.”

Outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to retain the post.

Related News Om Birla files nomination as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akhilesh Yadav #Congress #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rahul Gandhi #Rajnath Singh