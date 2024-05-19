Will take PoK in 6 months of Modi’s re-election: Yogi

New Delhi, May 18
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath today put a timeline to something his senior BJP colleague and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been saying for long — India will take over Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).
Further referring to the Guardian report that recently said the Indian Government ordered targeted killings in Pakistan, Yogi said, “A British newspaper wrote that in the last three years, there were many terrorists in Pakistan who were killed and Indian agencies were behind this. We will not worship our enemy. If someone kills our people, we will give them a befitting reply.” Yogi said it had become difficult for Pakistan to manage the PoK.
“Let PM Modi take charge for the third term. Within six months, the PoK will become a part of India. Courage is required for these tasks,” Yogi said, addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Palghar, a highly polarised seat.
In 2020, two ‘sadhus’ (seers), suspected to have stolen children, were lynched by locals, leading to massive turmoil and arrests of over 100 persons. In 2023, the local police prevented a similar situation involving two ‘sadhus’.
