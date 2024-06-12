Will take Rlys forward: Bittu

New Delhi, June 11
Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday took charge as Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries.
Addressing mediapersons at Rail Bhawan, Bittu said, “We will work together with Railway officials...the Railways connects common people, it plays a huge role. We shall work as a team to take the Railways forward under the guidance of PM Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw”.
Bittu also met Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan and discussed the future course of action.
