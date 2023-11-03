'Will win under Kamal Nath': Congress projects Madhya Pradesh face

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

The Congress on Thursday said it would win 150 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly under the leadership of state chief Kamal Nath. Parallel to the announcement, which was seen as near-projection of Nath as the party's CM face, the Congress also unveiled social media campaigns, which pitted Nath against all other BJP veterans, including Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The poll material also clearly project Nath, a former nine-time Chhindwara MP, as the party's face. Congress’ social media poll slogans gave the loudest message that Nath would be its CM pick if elected to power. Even Congress poll guarantees were unveiled in Nath's name today.

“Kamal Nath ke vachan (Kamal Nath's promises)" campaign was launched on MP Congress’ X handle.

Congress social media chief Supriya Shrinate also told the press that Nath was leading the party. “The Congress will win 150 seats under the leadership of Kamal Nath,” she said, announcing a mega outreach in all 230 segments and a plan of rallies by top party leaders.

