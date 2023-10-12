Willing to help nations avoid debt: Nirmala Sitharaman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India will be keen to take forward the resolve expressed at the New Delhi G20 summit of helping developing countries to accelerate domestic resource mobilisation in order to avoid crippling foreign debt.

Sitharaman made the offer in a meeting with IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva in Morocco where they are attending the Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration had urged the IMF and the World Bank, in coordination with other relevant international institutions, to support efforts at enhancing domestic resource mobilisation in emerging markets and developing economies.

Sitharaman thanked IMF for support to India during its G20 Presidency.

