 Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’
Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah – which had earlier refused to accept their ‘unconditional’ apologies -- asks them to appear in person again on April 23

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

Ramdev, who also interacted with the bench, said he had no intention to show disrespect to the court in any manner.



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 16

Facing contempt of court proceedings for publication of ‘misleading’ advertisements, Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday tendered unconditional apologies in person with folded hands to the Supreme Court, which said they were “not off the hook” even as it agreed to consider their apologies.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah – which had on April 10 refused to accept their affidavits of “unconditional” apologies – asked the duo to appear in person before it again on April 23 when it will decide the next course of action.

“We are not saying we will forgive you. We can’t be blind to your history… We will think about your apology. You are not so innocent that you were completely unaware of what was going on…” the Bench said after having a brief interaction with both Ramdev and Balkrishna during which Patanjali Ayurved co-founders apologised to the court for the lapses on their part.

The duo also assured the Bench that “they will be careful in future and not violate the orders of the Court or the undertaking given to the Court or violate the provisions of law.”

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi -- who represented the Yog guru and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Balkrishna -- suggested that the proposed contemnors would publish a public apology in newspapers.

Rohatgi submitted that “to redeem themselves and demonstrate their bona fides, they (Ramdev and Balkrishna) propose to take some steps unilaterally.” He requested for a week’s time to revert on this aspect.

However, while dictating the order, the Bench left it to Ramdev and Balkrishna to publish such a public apology or to take some other steps unilaterally on their own initiative to prove their bona fides.

“At this moment, we are not saying they're off the hook… We will decide what to do…,” the Bench told Rohtagi.

As Ramdev tried to explain his position and said that Patanjali Ayurved had done lots of research, the Bench told him that he did not have any right to denigrate Allopathy or any other medicine system.

At one point the Bench took exception to Balkrishna’s statement that Ramdev had nothing to do with the case, saying “You are trying to justify it”.

While hearing Indian Medical Association’s petition seeking to control the alleged smear campaign and negative advertisements against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicines, the Bench had earlier noted that prima facie the company has violated the November 21, 2023 undertaking given to the top court.

On November 22, 2023, Ramdev had held a press conference in Haridwar and the company had issued an advertisement on December 4, 2023, alleged violation of the November 21, 2023, undertaking.

The top court had on April 10 refused to accept “unconditional” apologies tendered by Ramdev and Balkrishna over publication of “misleading” advertisements, saying they deliberately violated its orders and tendered apologies only after being “caught on the wrong foot”.

It had also pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for its inaction on misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy and asked two of their officials to file affidavits explaining their conduct. 

“We will rip you apart,” Justice Amanullah had told the officials, warning them that it will not take the matter lightly. However, the strong comments from Justice Amanullah were disapproved of by many retired judges.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baba Ramdev #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

3
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

4
Punjab

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

5
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

6
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

7
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

8
Punjab

‘Will spread mistrust’, Jagir Kaur on denial of Sangrur ticket to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

9
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

10
Punjab

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

18 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll

29 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll

3 security personnel suffered injuries in fierce gun-battle ...

‘Don't try to bring down the system’: Supreme Court on plea for complete cross-verification of votes with VVPAT

Supreme Court trashes idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

'We have seen what used to happen earlier when there were ba...

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams government over water scarcity issues

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams AAP government over water scarcity issues

Saxena says many incidents over water scarcity have happened...


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams AAP government over water scarcity issues

‘My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I’m not a terrorist’: AAP shares Delhi CM's message from Tihar

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

NewsClick case: Requisite sanction procured to prosecute Prabir Purkayastha under UAPA, police tell court

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas