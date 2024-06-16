Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting Modi

PTI

Bari (Italy), June 15

Amid severe strain in bilateral ties, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that there was a commitment to work together with India to deal with some “very important issues” after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Modi had posted an image on social media of the two leaders shaking hands on Friday, with a one-liner saying: “Met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit”.

The meeting which took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Apulia, southern Italy, is the first amid strained diplomatic relations over pro-Khalistani extremism after Trudeau alleged that Canadian authorities are “actively pursuing credible allegations” related to Indian government involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.

