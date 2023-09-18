Wishes pour in as PM Modi turns 73

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, ministers and leaders cutting across party lines on Sunday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Mohanlal, the Dalai Lama, and top Opposition leaders sent wishes.

President Murmu in a post on X said, “Congratulations to PM Modi. I wish that with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership, you pave the way for the overall development of India in Amrit Kaal.”

Dhankhar credited Modi for “visionary leadership, missionary spirit and exemplary execution.” “Your legacy is etched in the annals of Indian history,” he said, extending wishes.

Leaders of anti-BJP INDIA bloc also greeted the PM.

The Dalai Lama in a letter to Modi wished him well.

#Akshay Kumar #Droupadi Murmu #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Om Birla #Salman Khan #Shah Rukh Khan