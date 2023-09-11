With G20 Summit over, Modi government should turn attention to domestic issues: Congress chief Kharge

New Delhi, September 11
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that with the G20 Summit now over, the Modi government should turn its attention to domestic issues like inflation, unemployment and Manipur violence.
He claimed that the people have started paving the way for the BJP-led government’s departure in the 2024 general elections.
In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge slammed the government over the rise in prices of essential commodities and the “increase” in unemployment.
He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying hard to “conceal” the truth, but the public wants to hear and see the truth instead of paying attention to distracting issues.
“Now that the G-20 meeting is over, the Modi government should turn its attention to domestic issues. Inflation: The price of the common 'thali' increased by 24% in August. Unemployment: The unemployment rate in the country is 8%. The future of the youth is bleak,” Kharge said.
अब जब G-20 की बैठक ख़त्म हो गई है, मोदी सरकार को घरेलु मुद्दों पर अपना ध्यान आकर्षित करना चाहिए।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 11, 2023
🔹महँगाई : अगस्त में एक आम खाने की थाली का दाम 24% बढ़ गया है।
🔹बेरोज़गारी: देश में बेरोज़गारी दर 8% है। युवाओं का भविष्य अंधकारमय है।
🔹घोटाले: मोदी सरकार के कुशासन में…
He alleged a “flood of corruption under the misgovernance” of the Modi government.
He said violence has again started in Manipur in the last few days. Kharge said that Himachal Pradesh is reeling from natural calamity, but the “arrogant” Modi government is avoiding declaring it a national disaster.
The G20 Leaders’ Summit was held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre on September 9-10.
Ahead of the summit, the Congress had accused the government of running an “election campaign” using the upcoming G20 meeting in India to divert people’s attention from real issues.
#BJP #Congress #G20 #Inflation #Mallikarjun Kharge #Manipur #Unemployment
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Colombo run feast: Ton-up Virat Kohli, KL Rahul take India to 356 for 2 against Pakistan
50 overs a side contest after match resumes on reserve day
India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi
PM, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations at India-S...
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau
Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...
2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court
In its May 2014 judgement, the apex court had held as invali...
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court sends case against Jagdish Tytler to district judge for further hearing
A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Ty...