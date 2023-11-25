 With India's backing, Dhaka invites foreign observers for general election : The Tribune India

With India's backing, Dhaka invites foreign observers for general election

US and others have asked Dhaka to ask Khaleda Zia to contest under a caretaker government

Khaleda Zia. File photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 25

Bangladesh has pushed back at Western criticism over its next general election by inviting foreign envoys here to send observers to ascertain the situation firsthand. The European Union has agreed to send observers and the response from other countries is awaited, said a diplomatic source.

“We interacted with several heads of missions and briefed them about the elections besides asking them to open consulates in Bangladesh. We told them there will be a festive atmosphere though recently some opposition activists have engaged in destructive activities,” Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen told the media here on Saturday.

“If appropriate, they can send observers. We are open and welcome foreign observers. We assure them of cooperation,” Momen said while appreciating India’s stand. “India has already made its stand clear. It has assured that it will go by our Constitution and people’s desire.”

Talking about the interaction to which 90 foreign envoys were invited, the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary said he hoped other countries criticising the absence of main opposition leader Khaleda Zia would see the situation from Bangladesh’s prism.

Led by the US, Bangladesh is under intense pressure to appoint a caretaker government for the next general election in January next year. The West has also asked Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to sit down with Zia to sort out the differences. Hasina is in concurrence with this suggestion but wants US President Joe Biden to show the way by meeting Donald Trump. As for a caretaker government, Dhaka points out that the Bangladesh Constitution now has no such provision. This is an argument that India agrees with.

At the Foreign Office consultations that were also held on Friday, India and Bangladesh discussed the contours of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This is part of Dhaka’s move to prepare an alternative strategy as it graduates to developing country status from a least developing country (LDC) in 2026. This means that the comfort of special, discounted tariffs that governed its exports will no longer be there.

“We have qualified for the graduation because of good performance. But if support measures are withdrawn abruptly, it can be seen as punishing good performance,” added Momen.

In an election year, Bangladesh is keen to keep prices stable and has requested India for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities such as onion, eggs and rice. “The problem is that sometimes India also has shortages. It will then definitely try to protect and maintain price stability in the domestic market (by banning exports), acknowledged Momin while suggesting to his counterpart Vinay Kwatra that an assurance for a minimum amount would keep speculators in Bangladesh at bay. Dhaka also sought an early agreement on sharing of waters of the Teesta and other common rivers. Besides, the Ganga river sharing agreement is also nearing renewal, he pointed out.

 

#Bangladesh


