 Woke up to sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Woke up to sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

Woke up to sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas in its southern parts on Saturday morning

Woke up to sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

Indian nationals arrive in New Delhi on Friday . PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 13

Glad to be home and traumatised by what they had seen in the last few days, the first batch of around 200 Indians returned from Israel on Friday with the sound of air raid sirens, rocket fire and screams ringing loud in their ears.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas in its southern parts on Saturday morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel — the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years.

"We woke up to sounds of air raid sirens. We stay in central Israel and I don't know what shape this conflict will take," said Shashwat Singh soon after landing at Delhi airport along with his wife.

The post-doctoral researcher in agriculture, who has been staring in Israel since 2019, said the sound of those sirens and the nightmarish experience of the past few days still haunt him.

The evacuation of Indians is a "praiseworthy step", Singh said soon after the flight landed. "We hope peace will be restored and we will return to work...The Indian government got in touch with us via email. We are thankful to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Embassy in Israel."  

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tension in the region.

Many students who returned home recalled the fateful night of Saturday and how they had to rush to shelters multiple times in the wake of rocket attacks by Hamas.

Suparno Ghosh, a West Bengal native and a first-year PhD student of the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev at Beersheba in Israel, was also among the group of Indians who reached Delhi on the special flight.

"We could not know what happened. On Saturday, some rockets were launched. But, we were safe in shelters...the good thing is that the Israeli government has made shelters everywhere, so we were safe," he said.

Several women students also recounted the grim situation they faced when the attacks happened. "It was a panic situation. We are not citizens there, we are just students. So, whenever the sirens go on, it's a panic situation for us," Jaipur native Mini Sharma told PTI.

Asked when she received the information about the rescue flight, she replied, "Just a day before."

"We packed our bags last morning after receiving a message from the Indian Embassy. They were very helpful. We were able to get in touch with them round the clock," Sharma said.

Deepak, another student, said, "We heard sirens on Saturday. We could also hear the sound of the attack. Israeli authorities were instructing us (to take safety measures). I am happy to return home but at the same time sad that our friends are there (in Israel)."      The evacuation process was very smooth, the student told reporters.

Duti Banerjee, another West Bengal native who was also among the first batch of Indians evacuated from Israel, said the situation in Israel ias "pretty messy and unsettled".

"Normal life has been paused. People are scared and angry. Even when I was leaving, I heard sirens and had to go to a shelter," she said.

Soni, another student, thanked the governments of India and Israel for "taking such good care of us".

"I booked two flights as I was not sure when would the Indian government evacuate us. But, I am glad to be back... many Indians are still in Israel," she said.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said around 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel while about a dozen people are in the West Bank and three to four are in Gaza.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the passengers at the Delhi airport as they streamed into the lounge area from the tarmac side. He greeted them with folded hands and also shook hands with many of them saying, "Welcome home". 

#Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

2
Entertainment

Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

3
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

4
India

Now, spate of robberies in Canada temples

5
India

India terms Hamas assault on Israel a 'terror attack', but pushes for talks and two-state solution

6
India

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: 'We can't kill the child', says Supreme Court

7
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 1st woman acting Chief Justice

8
Editorials

No way, Himachal

9
World Explainer

Israel-Palestinian dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees

10
Delhi

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone: PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Was addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parlia...

First flight under Operation Ajay carrying 212 Indians takes off from Israel

Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians returns home from Israel

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes the passengers ...

Woke up to sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

Woke up to sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hama...

Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

A slickly produced two-minute propaganda video posted on soc...

Punjab Governor terms 2-day Assembly session as illegal, says business conducted in it will be ‘unlawful’

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

Amid SYL row, Punjab had called the session on Oct 20-21


Cities

View All

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Ward watch: Commercial hub needs proper upkeep of roads, other amenities

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Morphed photos of Chandigarh school students go viral, parents lodge plaint

Envious of their success, man kills brother, wife, 1-yr-old son in Kharar

Committee for raising height of bridges across Sukhna Choe

Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at Sector 17 shop

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Nostalgia in air as National Museum gears up for new home

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Vehicle thieves' gang busted

Man honey trapped, assaulted

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot