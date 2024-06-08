Woman brutally beats up one-year-old, sends video to husband; arrested

Alappuzha (Kerala), June 8
A woman was arrested for allegedly beating up her one-year-old child brutally and sending the video of the act to her estranged husband in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, police said on Saturday.
In the purported video, the woman could be seen hitting the child repeatedly and saying “watch this and enjoy”.
Police said a case was registered against the woman who hailed from Kuttamperoor in Mannar here based on a complaint by her husband, who comes from Thiruvananthapuram.
“As per her statement, her husband married another woman recently and she was frustrated over this. She claimed that this made her beat the child and send the visuals to the man,” a police officer said.
The woman was arrested today under relevant Sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act, he added.
Further action against her would be decided after consulting with the local child welfare committee as she was the guardian of two children including the victim toddler, police further said.
There were no visible injury marks on the child, sources added.
