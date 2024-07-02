Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals for ghosting her on their marriage in Bihar

Patna, July 2
A woman attacked and allegedly cut the private parts of a man after he refused to marry her in Saran, Bihar, police said on Tuesday.
The alleged incident took place on Monday under the limits of the Marhowrah Police Station, Saran.
The police said the victim and the accused were in a relationship for two years.
Police reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the victim to a local hospital for treatment, from where he was referred to Srishti Hospital, Patna for treatment. The woman was taken to the police station for questioning.
The injured man has been identified as Bed Prakash.
"During questioning, the woman revealed that both of them had been in a relationship for the last two years. Today (July 1), both of them were going to marry each other in a court in Chhapra, but the man refused at the last moment, leading to such an incident," police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech
Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...
'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted
Rahul's maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha was marked by huge...
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'
Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...